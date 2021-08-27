Exposure notice for Yellowknife's Explorer Hotel, Norman Wells opts for remote schooling

Community exposure notices keep coming in Yellowknife.

On Friday, the N.W.T. government issued a notice to anyone who was in the main area of the Explorer Hotel between Aug. 19 and 23 to self-monitor, wear a mask in all public places and immediately self-isolate and arrange for testing if symptoms arrive. (See all public exposure notices here.)

The news comes two days after the chief public health officer announced that community transmission was beginning in Yellowknife, and imposed a territory-wide mask mandate. As of Thursday, 262 N.W.T. residents had active cases of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Tulita's district education authority (DEA) has passed a motion to continue with remote learning for the week of Aug. 30, according to the Sahtu Divisional Education Council. Students there started classes remotely on Aug. 23.

The Norman Wells DEA passed a motion Friday to shift from in-person learning to remote learning for their first day of school, which is Wednesday, Sept. 1. The DEA plans to re-evaluate the situation Sept. 3.

As of Thursday, Norman Wells had 41 active cases of COVID-19. That community is holding an emergency meeting Friday to discuss extending a local state of emergency.

On Thursday, Yellowknife school boards issued a joint letter to parents announcing that under Dr. Kami Kandola's latest territory-wide mask mandate, all students from JK to Grade 12 will be required to wear masks in school at all times.

The N.W.T.'s office of the chief public health officer is expected to release new COVID-19 statistics Friday afternoon.