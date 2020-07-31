Yukon warns of possible COVID-19 exposure in Whitehorse, Dawson City

The territorial government says some Yukoners may have been exposed to COVID-19.

Dr. Brendan Hanley, Yukon's chief medical officer of health, said Yukon Communicable Disease Control was notified Thursday evening by another jurisdiction that two people have tested positive for the disease shortly after returning home from a trip to the Yukon.

Hanley said the risk to Yukoners is low. However, he is asking Dawson City residents and people who visited the community between July 20 and 22 to monitor themselves for symptoms.

He said there is also a risk of exposure in Whitehorse. Hanley said people who went to Integra Tire the morning of July 20 or Walmart the morning of July 23 should monitor themselves for symptoms.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, chills, cough and difficulty breathing, among several others.

Yukon Health and Social Services says anyone with symptoms, regardless of how mild, should self-isolate immediately and arrange for testing. It says testing will be available this weekend in Whitehorse and Dawson City, specifically for any individuals with symptoms and who match the exposure dates.

People who were in these locations, but have no symptoms, are recommended to self-monitor for 14 days after their exposure.

More information about testing locations is available at yukon.ca/covid-19.