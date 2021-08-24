A campground, a grocery store and a drugstore are all part of a new COVID-19 exposure notice issued for Hay River, N.W.T.

The territory added the exposure notice to its list Tuesday afternoon.

The notice includes:

The Two Seasons Campground, Hay River BBQ on Aug. 21 from 7 to 8 p.m.

Super A Grocery Store on Aug. 20 from 11 to 11:45 a.m. and from 1 to 1:45 p.m.

Rings Drugstore on Aug. 20 from 2:15 to 2:45 p.m.

Anyone who was at those locations at those times is asked to self-monitor, wear a mask in all public places and, if symptoms develop, isolate and arrange for testing.

This is the first public exposure notice listed for Hay River during the territory's most recent outbreak, which began in the Sahtu earlier this month.

The exposure notice comes after the K'atlodeeche First Nation near Hay River declared a state of emergency and asked people who are not vaccinated to isolate, stating that an asymptomatic person had attended a small gathering four days earlier.

The N.W.T. government is expected to update COVID-19 case numbers later on Tuesday.

Territorial health officials will also do a live media briefing on Wednesday at 3 p.m.