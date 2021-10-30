N.W.T. reports new COVID-19 death, extends restrictions in Hay River and Kátł'odeeche First Nation

Another person has died of COVID-19 in the N.W.T., and gathering restrictions are being extended for another two weeks in Hay River and Kátł'odeeche First Nation (KFN) according to public health officials on Friday.

An outbreak in those two communities is "not yet contained or under control," the Office of the Chief Public Health Officer (OCPHO) said in a statement. "There continues to be positive COVID-19 infections occurring with no clear chain of transmission indicating community spread is occurring," it continued.

A 14-day public health order restricting gatherings in Hay River and a 14-day containment order for KFN were set to expire on Nov. 2. Now, they'll last until 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 14.

Eleven people across the territory have now died of COVID-19.

The total number of active cases, meanwhile, dropped for the fifth day in a row. On Friday, the territory reported 161 active cases of the virus, which is down from 186 cases on Thursday. Cases have been dropping steadily since they hit a peak of 460 on Oct. 7.

Four of those 161 active cases, said the OCPHO, were new as of Friday.

In Hay River and KFN, there are now 57 active cases of COVID-19 compared to 64 on Thursday. In Yellowknife, Dettah and Ndilǫ, there are now 53 cases, compared to 63 cases on Thursday and 74 on Wednesday.

In Behchokǫ, there are now 40 cases, compared to 49 on Thursday.

There's a new case of COVID-19 in Inuvik, where the active case count is now at eight. In Łutsel Kʼe, there are three cases of the virus — which is unchanged from Thursday.