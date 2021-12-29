27 new COVID-19 cases reported in Yukon since Christmas Eve

The Yukon government is reporting 27 new cases of COVID-19 in the territory over the past four days.

The total number of active cases, however, remains the same as it was the last time figures were updated on Christmas Eve day, with 49 active cases of the virus in the territory. That means several cases have also resolved themselves over the last few days.

According to figures reported by the government, 1,641 people in Yukon have recovered from the virus. Meanwhile, 36,762 people have had their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, 34,095 have had their second dose, and 11,161 have had their third.

Exposure at Whitehorse daycare

The Yukon government has also issued exposure notices for a daycare, a school, and two bus routes.

The territory posted an exposure notice for the Learning Tree Daycare to its website Wednesday, a week after a letter appears to have been sent to parents and staff about a positive case at the Whitehorse child-care provider.

It says all children who attended the toddler group on Dec. 15 and Dec. 20 are considered close contacts of the positive case, and provides direction for isolation and self-monitoring requirements, depending on vaccination status.

A separate letter, dated Dec. 25, tells parents and staff at Whitehorse Elementary School that anyone who attended the Grade 2B class Dec. 14-16 is considered a contact of a positive case. It directs people who are fully vaccinated to monitor for symptoms until Dec. 30, and to isolate and arrange for testing if unvaccinated.

Another pair of letters, also dated Dec. 25., say school bus route #11 with morning pick up from Dec. 14-16 and route #25 with afternoon drop off from Dec. 14-15 are impacted by exposures as well. People impacted by the school bus exposures are being told to monitor themselves for symptoms for 14 days, and to arrange for testing if symptoms develop.

The territory says it's only providing exposure notices for schools, child-care facilities and early learning programs, because there's community transmission within Yukon.