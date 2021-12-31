COVID-19 case count rises to 118 in N.W.T., new exposure notices issued

The number of active cases in the N.W.T. has grown by 31 in the past day, and those cases are mostly in the Yellowknife area, according to updated figures on the territory's COVID-19 dashboard.

The number of active cases in the territory has grown to 118, up from 87 on Wednesday.

In Yellowknife, Dettah and Ndilǫ there are now 102 active cases of the virus, compared to 72 a day ago. There are also two more cases in the Tłı̨chǫ region, bringing the number of active cases up to five.

The number of active cases in Fort Smith (8) and in the Sahtu region (2) haven't changed in the past day, while the number of active cases in the Beaufort Delta has dropped by one, and rests at one.

The territory also issued more exposure notices Thursday, including for three more flights entering the N.W.T.:

Air Canada flight AC8457 from Calgary to Yellowknife on Dec. 30, in rows 2 to 8.

Canadian North flight 244 from Edmonton to Yellowknife on Dec 30, in rows 16 to 22.

Air Canada flight AC8457 from Calgary to Yellowknife on Dec. 28, in rows 8 to 14.

According to Air Canada's website however, the Thursday Air Canada flight isn't scheduled to depart Calgary until 8:20 p.m., roughly three hours after it appeared on the territory's exposure list. The territory's COVID-19 communications staff have been asked to confirm whether the exposure is accurate, but no one was immediately available.

Public health says people who are fully vaccinated should monitor themselves for symptoms for 10 days after the exposure, and get tested on the fourth day or if they develop symptoms. Anyone who is unvaccinated is being told to isolate where they are, not to travel, and to get tested on the eighth day or if symptoms develop.