Healthcare workers 'trickle in' to Yukon to help tackle COVID-19 outbreak

Four Red Cross nurses have arrived in Yukon to help with the territory's COVID-19 outbreak, according to a government health spokesperson.

It comes after Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Brendan Hanley requested federal government help, describing the territory's health system as "stressed" and saying that additional workers will help it from becoming maxed out.

Hanley said health care workers from outside the territory continue to "trickle in," including over the weekend, but couldn't say exactly how many have arrived at this point.

"Most of our priority needs are here in Whitehorse," Hanley said in a Monday interview on CBC Radio's Yukon Morning when asked where the new workers will be deployed.

Hanley also told guest host Danielle d'Entremont that the territory currently has about 157 active cases — a figure that will be confirmed sometime on Monday afternoon.

"We are in a pattern now of about 15 to 20 new cases a day... something of a steady state," he said, adding that most of those cases are in Whitehorse among vulnerable populations, such as people experiencing homelessness.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said last week Yukon is facing its biggest spike in COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic despite a high number of eligible people having already received their first dose of vaccine.

Old Crow confirms case

Over the weekend, the Vuntut Gwitchin government announced that a single COVID-19 case had been confirmed in Old Crow, Yukon.

"Citizens who may have been exposed will be contacted by the nursing station or other YG/health officials," said a news release.

Hanley said he spoke with the chief in the community on Sunday night, adding that the "case investigation is going on as we speak" and that next steps for keeping the community safe will come from there.

He also said that Yukon doesn't have "a lot of spread in any one community," and that close contact continues to account for most new cases.

Long-term care visiting rules changed

Hanley has said Yukoners have an important role to play in preventing the outbreak from becoming worse.

"Observe the public health measures currently in place, be very careful, and we will actually bend this curve, and it could be as little as a couple of weeks we will start to see a decline," he said.

On Friday, the Yukon government announced it was altering visiting rules for long-term care homes as a precaution.

For two weeks, starting July 2, the number of people allowed to visit loved ones in long-term care has dropped from six to two per resident.