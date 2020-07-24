Skip to Main Content
3rd Yukon resident diagnosed with COVID-19 outside of territory
North

3rd Yukon resident diagnosed with COVID-19 outside of territory

Another Yukon resident has tested positive for COVID-19 while outside the territory, the government said Friday — the third person since July 1.

Patient will return to Yukon when no longer infectious, health officials say

CBC News ·
The Yukon patient will return to the territory when they are no longer infectious, health officials say. (John Minchillo/The Associated Press)

Another Yukon resident has tested positive for COVID-19 while outside the territory, the government said Friday — the third person since July 1.

The person began experiencing symptoms while away from Yukon and is now recovering in self-isolation, said a statement from Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Brendan Hanley.

"They will not return to Yukon until they are no longer infectious," said Hanley.

"This is a good reminder that we must all continue to take the same precautions when travelling that we would take at home."

The statement did not say where the person was travelling. Provinces and territories are reporting case counts based on the patient's permanent residence.

Last Friday, Yukon confirmed two other residents were diagnosed with COVID-19 while travelling in another province.

The new case brings Yukon's total count to 14 patients, 11 of whom have recovered.

Yukon health officials said Wednesday that an uptick in the number of COVID-19 cases in some parts of the country means there's no immediate plan to further ease isolation restrictions in the territory.

Hanley said the territory is still on track to move to Phase 3 of its reopening plan on Aug. 1.

All provinces and territories have an agreement to report on the case count based on permanent residency.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

now