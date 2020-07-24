3rd Yukon resident diagnosed with COVID-19 outside of territory

Another Yukon resident has tested positive for COVID-19 while outside the territory, the government said Friday — the third person since July 1.

The person began experiencing symptoms while away from Yukon and is now recovering in self-isolation, said a statement from Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Brendan Hanley.

"They will not return to Yukon until they are no longer infectious," said Hanley.

"This is a good reminder that we must all continue to take the same precautions when travelling that we would take at home."

The statement did not say where the person was travelling. Provinces and territories are reporting case counts based on the patient's permanent residence.

Last Friday, Yukon confirmed two other residents were diagnosed with COVID-19 while travelling in another province.

The new case brings Yukon's total count to 14 patients, 11 of whom have recovered.

Yukon health officials said Wednesday that an uptick in the number of COVID-19 cases in some parts of the country means there's no immediate plan to further ease isolation restrictions in the territory.

Hanley said the territory is still on track to move to Phase 3 of its reopening plan on Aug. 1.

