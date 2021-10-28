COVID-19 in Yukon: 11 new cases and 2 new exposure notices

Yukon health officials have confirmed 11 new COVID-19 cases between Monday and Wednesday, and have issued two public exposure notices.

Of the 11 new cases, 10 are in Whitehorse and one is in Watson Lake.

There are 69 active cases in the territory, 10 fewer than were reported on Monday.

One of the public exposure notices is for the Grade 3B class at Christ the King Elementary School in Whitehorse, on Oct. 21 and Oct. 26.

Everyone affected by this exposure has been notified by Yukon Communicable Diseases Control.

The other notice is for Better Bodies Gym in Whitehorse for Oct. 22 between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m., for Oct. 23 between 7:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., for Oct. 25 between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m., and for Oct. 26 between 2:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Anyone who was at that location during those times is asked to self-monitor for 14 days from the date of their last visit and get tested for COVID-19 if any symptoms develop.