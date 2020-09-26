Non-resident tests positive for COVID-19 while in Yukon

A non-resident has tested positive for COVID-19 while in Yukon, according to the territorial government.

The person has been hospitalized in Whitehorse and is in stable condition, according to a news release sent on Saturday morning.

"Contact tracing is well underway and all close contacts in Yukon have been contacted by public health officials," said the release.

As this person is not a Yukon resident, the territory said this case will not be included in Yukon's case count.

The territory said the public health risk associated with this case is low, based on a risk assessment done by Yukon Communicable Disease Control.

As of Friday at 2 p.m., the territory had 15 confirmed and recovered cases of COVID-19, according to the government's website.