3 new COVID-19 cases announced in Yukon, along with extended public exposure notices

Yukon officials have announced three new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the territory and one more probable case.

That brings the total number of active cases in the territory to 13, according to a news release Thursday evening.

Five of the cases are the P.1 (Gamma) variant of concern.

Earlier this week, Yukon's Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Brendan Hanley said three infected people had been hospitalized. The news release Thursday said two of those people have since been medevaced to hospitals outside the territory.

Twelve of the 13 cases announced since Saturday were not fully vaccinated, the release says.

The one person who tested positive and was fully vaccinated is recovering with mild symptoms.

Two of the three new cases are close contacts of previous cases. All three are isolating and recovering at home.

The territory is still investigating the cases.

There are also two extensions to previous exposure notices. They include:

Casa Loma Motel Bar: Monday, May 31, between 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Whisky Jack's Pub and Grill: Monday, May 31, between 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Anyone experiencing symptoms in Whitehorse should call the COVID-19 Testing and Assessment Centre at 867-393-3083 or book online to arrange for testing.

People in communities should contact their rural community health centre. The territory says testing turnaround times are very quick and negative results can now be accessed online.