Yukon adds another COVID-19 death, 10 new cases

Another Yukoner has died from COVID-19 and the territory added 10 new cases Tuesday, according to a release from health officials.

It brings the total number of dead to five since Nov. 2020, and the total number of active cases in the territory to 130. The territory is in the midst of its worst outbreak since the pandemic began.

"My sincerest sympathies to the family and friends of our most recent victim of COVID-19," said Yukon's Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Brendan Hanley in a statement.

"We are in a new phase of this pandemic, one we had hoped not to see. But we are here and we will continue to work together to contain this wave."

The new cases are as of Tuesday. Four are in Whitehorse while six are in unidentified rural communities. One case is a non-Yukon resident.

Public exposure notice for hotel, daycare closed

The territory is issuing a public exposure notice for anyone who was at the 98 Hotel in Whitehorse between June 19 and June 27.

It's asking anyone who was there to get tested and stay home if they have any symptoms.

The territory has also issued a closure notice for Bambinos Bilingual Montessori Daycare for the next two weeks through July 9.

The office says it will be issuing letters to all Yukon daycares, reminding them of the need to practice infection control protocols, and to screen both staff and attendees for illness daily.

The release says going forward, "daycares where transmission has occurred will be publicly identified."

Anyone experiencing symptoms in Whitehorse is asked to call the COVID-19 Testing and Assessment Centre at 867-393-3083 or book online to arrange for testing.

Drive-up testing is available in Whitehorse between 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. daily at 49A Waterfront Place.

People in other Yukon communities are asked to contact their rural community health centre to arrange for testing.