8 new COVID-19 cases announced in Yukon, but active case count down from Monday
There are now 92 active cases in the territory, down from 100 Monday night
There are now 92 active COVID-19 cases in Yukon as eight new cases were announced Tuesday evening.
That's down from the 100 active cases last night and the 112 as of Tuesday morning.
More recoveries are expected too, said Dr. Brendan Hanley, Yukon's chief medical officer of health in a news release issued Tuesday evening.
Since June 4, screening results have indicated all cases are positive for the Gamma variant, also known as P.1, the release says. Yukon's total case count is now 220.
Of the new cases since noon Tuesday, seven are in Whitehorse and one is in an unnamed rural area.
The investigation into the cases announced Tuesday is ongoing along with contact tracing.
"COVID-19 is now widespread throughout Yukon, primarily affecting unvaccinated people and is now present in most Yukon communities," the release reads.
