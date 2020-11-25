Another COVID-19 case confirmed in Yukon

Yukon has confirmed another case of COVID-19, bringing the territory's total case count to 39.

Health officials have offered no information about the new case, although chief medical officer Dr. Brendan Hanley said Tuesday morning that a "probable" case would likely be confirmed later that day.

Officials said earlier this week that there were two probable cases in the territory, along with the then-confirmed count of 38.

The territory has seen a flurry of new confirmed cases in recent days. Less than a week ago, the territory's case count sat at 26.

Premier Sandy Silver said Tuesday that Yukon is "in our second wave," and announced that masks will be mandatory in all indoor public spaces starting on Dec. 1.

Officials also said on Tuesday that they're still investigating the origins of some of the recently-confirmed cases. Several potential exposure notices have also been issued in recent days for businesses in Whitehorse and Dawson City.