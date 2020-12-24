Yukon reports new case of COVID-19

Yukon is reporting a new case of COVID-19 Thursday.

In a news release sent Thursday morning, the territorial government said the person is a Yukoner who got COVID-19 and was diagnosed outside of the territory.

The government says this person is now recovered, and the territory's active cases remain at zero.

No potential public exposure notices have been issued as the person was out of the territory during the infectious period.

This is the 60th confirmed case of COVID-19 in Yukon since the pandemic began. Of those, 59 have recovered and one person has died.

Anyone experiencing COVID-19 like symptoms should self-isolate and remain at home, take the self-assessment online and arrange to get tested, the government says.

Holiday testing closures

There will be holiday closures of the COVID-19 Testing Assessment Centre and the drive-thru testing site in Whitehorse. The COVID-19 assessment centre will close at 4 p.m. on Dec. 24 and remain closed Dec. 25 and 26. The drive-thru testing centre will be closed from Dec. 25 to the 28 as well as on Jan. 1.

If you are having symptoms and want to be seen on either of those days, people in Whitehorse can visit the emergency room at the Whitehorse General Hospital. Rural health centres will also be available for emergency consultation if necessary.