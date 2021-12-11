N.W.T. reports 1 new COVID-19 case in Yellowknife area, 2 fewer in Tuktoyaktuk

There is one new case of COVID-19 in the Yellowknife area and two fewer cases in Tuktoyaktuk, according to the N.W.T. government's COVID-19 website Friday.

The changes bring the total number of active cases in the territory to 10. The government had reported 11 cases across the territory Wednesday and Thursday.

There are now seven cases in the territory's capital area, compared to six over the last two days.

In Tuktoyaktuk, where an outbreak took place in November, there is now only one active case compared to three reported each day since Dec. 6.

There remains one case in Hay River and one in the Dehcho region.

N.W.T. health officials have not issued a COVID-19 public exposure notice since Dec. 2.