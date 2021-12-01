No more COVID-19 cases in Yellowknife, Hay River

There are no longer any COVID-19 cases in Yellowknife, N'dilo, Dettah or in Hay River and Kátł'odeeche First Nation, according to data released by Northwest Territory health officials Tuesday.

The only community within the N.W.T. that has any cases is Tutoyaktuk — where one new COVID-19 case was reported.

There are 18 cases in the community of about 1,000 people, down from 21 on Monday.

There were 23 cases throughout the territory Monday, which included one case across the Yellowknife, Ndilǫ and Dettah region and one case between Hay River and Kátł'odeeche First Nation.

There have now been a total of 1,951 cases of the virus in the territory since mid-August.

Health officials are providing an update Wednesday on the territory's medical response to the COVID-19 outbreak. Dr. Kami Kandola, the territory's chief public health officer and Dr. AnneMarie Pegg, the territorial medical director, are scheduled to attend the 3:30 p.m. briefing.

