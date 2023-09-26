COVID-19 wastewater testing to resume as Yellowknife evacuees return home

Wastewater testing for COVID-19 will begin again in Yellowknife this week.

Testing had stopped when the city was evacuated last month, but the territory's chief public health officer says they have heard of some cases in the N.W.T. — although none with severe outcomes so far.

Dr. Kami Kandola says wastewater testing is the main way public health tracks the presence and severity of COVID-19 in the population.

She expects the surveillance will show the EG-5 variant of COVID-19 has reached the Northwest Territories.

"We do anticipate seeing EG-5 just because that's what we're seeing in the southern jurisdictions and people who are returning from B.C., Alberta, Manitoba, Saskatchewan — wherever they went — will be bringing back what they're seeing there. And EG-5 is quickly becoming the more dominant variant for the season," said Kandola.

She says the variant doesn't seem to be more severe or infectious than other variants, so far, and information about vaccinations for both COVID-19 and the flu will be available in October.

The vaccine will be offered in long-term care facilities first, and to other people with higher risks. Kandola says wastewater surveillance hasn't started back up yet in Forth Smith or Hay River.