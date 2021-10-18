Vials of COVID-19 vaccine gone after break and enter at Yellowknife hotel, charges laid

Vials of the COVID-19 vaccine were among the items missing from a nursing station at a Yellowknife hotel following a break and enter there in late September, police say.

Yellowknife RCMP said in a Monday news release that they've laid charges in connection to the incident.

On Sept. 28, police said they responded to a call of an alleged break and enter in a hotel, where a nursing station in the hotel was breached.

RCMP's forensic identification services and police dog services were part of the investigation, the release says, and a man was arrested on Oct. 12.

The news release does not specify which hotel was affected or what other items may have gone missing.

Jeremy Kuneyuna, 27 and of Yellowknife, has been charged with break and enter, and theft in connection to the incident. He was also charged for another unrelated break-in on Sept. 21.

Kuneyuna was remanded and was scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

The missing vaccine has not been found yet, the release says.

Police said the investigation, at this point, indicates that it wasn't a targeted break in, specific to the vaccine and there is no risk to the public at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Yellowknife RCMP at 867-669-1111.