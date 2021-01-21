COVID-19 vaccine clinic for elderly in Yellowknife fully booked this week

The COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Yellowknife for people over 60 are now full, according to an announcement made on social media from the Northwest Territories government on Wednesday.

It says there has been high demand for the clinic. During the week of Jan. 18-22, there were 1,000 slots available for COVID-19 vaccine appointments designated for Yellowknife's priority population — people aged 60 years and older — but those have been filled, the government of the Northwest Territories said on its Facebook page.

People who have yet to receive a call back from staff can still reach out, but the territory says the quickest way to get an appointment will be by booking online, when that option is ready.

In the meantime, no further appointments will be booked until the dates and location of the next clinic are finalized, which the territory expects to announce before the end of the week.

The territory says it will be implementing an online booking option for the next round of availability to avoid phone line issues. The next booking system will be announced on the Northwest Territories Health and Social Services Authority website when the details are finalized.

It says there will be enough appointments available to ensure everyone in the priority group in Yellowknife has an opportunity to get the vaccine.