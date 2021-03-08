Nunavut announces dates for upcoming COVID-19 vaccination clinics

COVID-19 vaccination clinics will get underway across Nunavut this month, as health officials announced dates when teams will visit communities across the territory to dole out doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

"The COVID-19 vaccine is Nunavut's best protection against this virus, and all Nunavummiut are encouraged to be vaccinated as soon as they are eligible," read a Monday release from the territory's government.

First dose clinics are already underway at the community hall in Arctic Bay this week, and will begin at the Netsilik School in Taloyoak as early as tomorrow.

Here's the full list of first and second-dose clinics announced Monday. You can find these details in Inuktitut at the bottom of this page.

Arctic Bay: First dose clinics run March 8-10 at the community hall between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. Second dose clinics will run April 6-8.

First dose clinics run March 15-16 at the Quluaq School between 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Second dose clinics will run April 12-13. Iqaluit: First doses will be available to residents 18 years and older from March 15 onward at Iqaluit Public Health, on Monday to Friday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

First dose clinics run March 15-17 at the community hall from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Second doses will be available April 15-17. Pond Inlet: First dose clinics run March 22-24 at Nasivvik High School from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Second doses will be available April 20-22.

In addition, health authorities annoucned dates for second dose clinics in a number of communities, including:

Baker Lake: Second dose clinics for those between 18 and 45 run March 22-24 at the community hall between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m.

First and second dose clinics for priority groups in Iqaluit are ongoing at Iqaluit Public Health, from Monday to Friday between 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Anyone who received their first dose should receive a reminder from their health centre about their second dose appointment, according to the release. First and second doses must be received in the same community.

Residents must bring their health card or other valid ID to the clinic. If you missed a first dose clinic and want to receive one, you can contact your health centre — but priority will be given to Nunavummuit who need a second dose.

"If no additional doses are available, a wait list will be created," the release concludes. "Individuals will be able to receive their first dose once additional vaccine supply is sent to the territory."

Read this information in Inuktitut below: