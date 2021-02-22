More COVID-19 vaccination appointments in Whitehorse now bookable

The largest portion of Yukon's population eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine is once again able to book an appointment.

As of Monday morning, there were hundreds of appointment times available between March 8 and 20 for adults in Whitehorse, Ibex Valley, Mendenhall, Marsh Lake and Mount Lorne. The vaccination clinic will be open daily except Sundays.

The tool for booking appointments on the territorial government's website stopped functioning last Thursday morning, soon after it was announced that it was open to all eligible adults in the city.

Yukon Health department spokesperson Pat Living said last week that the site was working again by Thursday night and about 3,400 people managed to book an appointment before the site crashed again on Friday morning.

A CBC News reporter tried booking an appointment on the site multiple times Thursday night and Friday morning without success, despite multiple appointment times appearing up for grabs.

The reporter was able to book an appointment at around 7 p.m. on Friday for March 6, one of the few days available for appointments at the time. When he tried rebooking later that night, he was able to choose an appointment on an earlier date.

On Saturday, the health department tweeted that all appointments offered to that point had been booked.

Earlier this month, the Yukon government announced that it's expecting to receive another 16,100 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine by the end of the February.

Vaccinations for the adult general public is supposed to start on March 1 at the Yukon Convention Centre.

According to the government's website, 11,850 vaccine shots had been administered as of Friday, including 1,223 second shots.