1 new case of COVID-19 identified in Yellowknife, 53 recovered

The N.W.T. Office of the Chief Public Health Officer on Wednesday evening identified one new case of COVID-19 in Yellowknife.

The case is related to the N.J. Macpherson school outbreak identified more than two weeks ago. This brings the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 related to that outbreak to 70.

Health officials say 53 of those cases are recovered, leaving 17 active cases.

No public exposure notifications were provided.

According to a news release Wednesday evening, the situation with the Yellowknife cluster is "improving daily, and there is no evidence of community spread."

Health officials still recommend no unessential travel between Yellowknife, Behchokǫ̀, Dettah and Ndilo, but medical appointments are to be kept.

Health officials also encourage recreational travel, such as camping this long weekend.

"This is not considered travelling in and out of the communities," the statement reads. "People should continue to follow public health orders and other guidance. Spending time in the N.W.T.'s outdoors is very healthy!"