Nunavut officials to give COVID-19 update

The update comes a day after the territory’s chief public health officer announced restrictions in the capital will be eased beginning Friday.

Territory reporting zero active cases of COVID-19

CBC News ·

Nunavut COVID-19 update

CBC News

Officials with the Nunavut government will give the latest on COVID-19 in the territory. 0:00

Nunavut's Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Michael Patterson and its Health Minister Lorne Kusugak will hold a media update Wednesday on the territory's COVID-19 response.

It starts at 11 a.m. ET will be livestreamed here and on CBC Nunavut's Facebook page.

The update comes a day after Patterson announced restrictions in Iqaluit will be eased beginning Friday.

The changes include lifting travel restrictions in and out of the capital and increasing outdoor gathering sizes.

More details on the eased restrictions are expected during Wednesday's briefing.

It's been more than a week since the territory has had an active case of COVID-19 following an outbreak in Iqaluit that began in mid-April. 

