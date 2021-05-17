Nunavut officials to give COVID-19 update
Territory reporting zero active cases of COVID-19
Nunavut's Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Michael Patterson and its Health Minister Lorne Kusugak will hold a media update Wednesday on the territory's COVID-19 response.
It starts at 11 a.m. ET will be livestreamed here and on CBC Nunavut's Facebook page.
The update comes a day after Patterson announced restrictions in Iqaluit will be eased beginning Friday.
The changes include lifting travel restrictions in and out of the capital and increasing outdoor gathering sizes.
More details on the eased restrictions are expected during Wednesday's briefing.
It's been more than a week since the territory has had an active case of COVID-19 following an outbreak in Iqaluit that began in mid-April.
There are zero active cases of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/COVID19?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#COVID19</a> in Nunavut. <br><br>Keep it up, Nunavummiut. Thank you for all your hard work and patience! <a href="https://t.co/h1IohrG3eT">pic.twitter.com/h1IohrG3eT</a>—@JSavikataaq
