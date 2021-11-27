N.W.T. reports zero new COVID-19 cases for first time in weeks

For the first time in weeks, the N.W.T. is reporting no new cases of COVID-19.

In a news release on Friday, the Office of the Chief Public Health Officer says the number of active cases in the territory dropped to 35, from 42 on Thursday. This continues a downward trend that begun on Nov. 16.

Of the active cases, 28 are in Tuktoyaktuk, four are in Dettah, Ndilǫ and Yellowknife, one is in Inuvik, one is in Norman Wells and one in Hay River and K'atl'odeeche First Nation.

On Thursday, health officials extended the containment order for Tuktoyaktuk another six days, until Dec. 5.

The current public health restrictions were put in place on Nov. 9 to help stop the spread of COVID-19 in the community following an outbreak.