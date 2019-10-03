Cases have continued to climb in Tuktoyaktuk, N.W.T., since an outbreak began just over a week ago. The community of less than 1000 people now has 99 active cases.

Mangilaluk School, which was closed early in the community's outbreak, is being turned into an isolation centre for those diagnosed with COVID-19 to avoid them spreading it to other household members, said the region's MLA Jackie Jacobson.

People will be spread out among the classrooms and the gym, and will be at least six feet apart. They will receive their meals in the school, he said.

The Office of the Chief Public Health Officer (OCPHO) confirmed the Inuvik Regional Emergency Management Organization (EMO) and Territorial EMO are working with the Hamlet of Tuktoyaktuk on setting up the isolation centre in the community.

'It just changes your whole life'

Obie David James Anikina lives in Tuktoyaktuk. he said the ocmmunity had been lucky until about a week ago.

"Everyone was hoping or praying COVID wouldn't hit, but it hit pretty hard," said Anikina.

"I'm sure it is a wake up call for everyone…. It just changes your whole life basically," he said.

"We have no work, everything is shut down. It makes life harder in every kind of way possible."

It has also shifted his own decision making around vaccines, he said.

"I also was holding out [on getting] the vaccine, because I was afraid of it and I wanted to make sure it was good for everyone," he said. "For personal health reasons I hadn't taken the vaccine up until four days ago when I had my first vaccine."

When asked if the outbreak caused this decision for him he said unequivocally, yes.

He also said he wanted to do his part and be safe around his nieces and nephews, and he considered how not having the vaccine would affect his employment opportunities.

For those like him that were holding out on getting it until they were more sure how the vaccine would affect the general population, he has a message.

"I was afraid before, but I am okay now…. I didn't want it at all before, but I think that it's safe. I think that it's okay," he said, adding that the only thing he experienced post-vaccination was a sore shoulder for a couple of days.

"I maybe shouldn't have waited that long, but I was afraid of getting the vaccine for health reasons," he said, "I will have my second one if I'm still well and here in December."

He hopes this triggers others to get the shot.

Some community members in Tuktoyaktuk decided to receive a COVID-19 vaccine during the outbreak, according to the local MLA. This photo is a of a woman receiving the vaccine at a clinic in Toronto on Dec. 15, 2020. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

Jacobson said it has.

"Now it's in our home community, some people are getting vaccinated," said the MLA.

Anikina said, "I think people have to wake up and listen. It's the only way the pandemic will leave us. Something has to be changed."

He worries people are still associating with their families or going out after testing positive.

People are being asked to stay home regardless of their results.

Anikina hopes the isolation centre at the school makes a difference, noting some people are concerned there is no where to isolate if they test positive.

Anikina said he had a COVID-19 test five days ago and tested negative. He is planning to get another test this week.

He said he hasn't been able to work since things are shut and he's worried about putting food on his table and paying his rent. He's lonely, he added, but he understands why the measures are needed and why he can't see his family.

"I just have hope and prayers for each and everyone to have strong mind and good hearts. To have love in their hearts to share, because I think that's what most people need right now, and I hope it continues that people have people there for them," he said.