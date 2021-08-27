COVID-19 testing ramps up in Behchokǫ̀ as officials seek to limit further spread

Testing for COVID-19 is well underway in Behchokǫ̀ after health authorities detected a persistent signal of COVID-19 in Behchokǫ̀'s waste water for several days this week and confirmed one case of the virus Thursday.

"Since the notification of the positive wastewater sampling, our efforts have been to prioritize testing and this has been made possible by additional support and assistance by the NTHSSA and our local community government," said Rebecca Nash, director of health and social services for the Tłı̨chǫ Community Services Agency.

Rebecca Nash is the director of health and social services for the Tłı̨chǫ Community Services Agency. (Avery Zingel/CBC)

Since Monday, about 450 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Behchokǫ̀ and another 100 people from around the region, Nash said. Results can take just 10 to 15 minutes, but were not immediately shared with CBC.

Nash expects 1,000 more people to be tested in the next three days. She said that represents a daily increase in the number of people getting tested, but added it hasn't translated into more people getting vaccinated yet.

The health centre continues to get about three or four people a day requesting a vaccine, she said.

Testing has been set up at the sportsplex and is open from noon to 8 p.m.

Since Monday, about 450 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Behchokǫ̀ and 550 people in the region. (Avery Zingel/CBC)

Jane Weyallon-Armstrong, the MLA for Monfwi, said she knows there are a lot of people who are stressed about COVID-19 and the delta variant.

She said the best thing people can do right now is continue to observe the public health measures encouraged by the chief public health officer: "Keep your distance and get yourself, you know, the hand sanitizer and get your vaccine and, you know, and get yourself tested.

"That's the only way that we can, you know, try to beat this fourth wave," she said.