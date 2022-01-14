COVID-19 spreads to Gjoa Haven and Kugaaruk

Nunavut's health department says it has detected cases of COVID-19 in Gjoa Haven and Kugaaruk.

The cases are presumptive, meaning they're still being confirmed through testing. There is also still a presumptive case in Taloyoak.

In a news release Friday morning, health officials said the two new presumed cases are part of seven cases that have been detected across the territory in the past 24 hours.

They also reported 51 more people have recovered from the virus.

The territory has had delays in reporting the results of lab-based tests as well as rapid tests, meaning there is no clear case count in Nunavut right now.

However the government's latest published numbers indicate 128 confirmed and active cases of COVID-19 in the territory.

8 in Arviat;

13 in Baker Lake;

10 in Cambridge Bay;

5 in Chesterfield Inlet;

9 in Coral Harbour;

20 in Iqaluit;

16 in Kinngait;

5 in Pangnirtung;

1 in Pond Inlet;

1 in Qikiqtarjuaq;

27 in Rankin Inlet;

5 in Sanirajak;

1 in Sanikiluaq;

7 in Whale Cove.

As of last week, Nunavut no longer offers lab-confirmed testing in communities where COVID-19 is known to be present, and the territory considers everyone in a household where COVID-19 is present would test positive.

On Thursday, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Michael Patterson said by the end of the coming weekend, the territory should be able to report accurate case counts for COVID-19 again, which will include rapid test results as well as lab results.

Some public health restrictions will lift on Monday.