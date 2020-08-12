Skip to Main Content
N.W.T. experts answer your COVID-19 and education questions live on The Trailbreaker
Have questions about COVID-19 and education in the territory? The N.W.T.'s chief public health officer and an Education Department assistant deputy minister will be on CBC's Trailbreaker radio show Thursday from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. live.

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Kami Kandola and Education official John MacDonald live at 7 a.m.

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Kami Kandola, left, and Education Department assistant deputy minister John MacDonald are taking people's questions live on The Trailbreaker Thursday. (Kate Kyle/CBC/Submitted by N.W.T. government)

Have questions about COVID-19 and back-to-school season in the Northwest Territories?

The N.W.T.'s chief public health officer and N.W.T. Education Department assistant deputy minister John MacDonald will take your questions live Thursday on CBC's The Trailbreaker from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. MT.

You can watch the live stream here on our website. People can send in their questions on CBC North's Facebook page, or call in to 1-800-661-0708.

Since the last call-in show at the end of July, a worker from Alberta tested positive for COVID-19 at the territory's Diavik Diamond Mine, and has since returned home. The office of the N.W.T. chief public health officer said Tuesday that it has closed its investigation into the positive case at the mine, and determined there's no risk to communities in the territory.

The territory's public health emergency has been extended for the tenth time, through to Aug. 18.

Yellowknife school boards got their reopening risk assessment plans approved by the territory, and said in letters to families Tuesday that students are on track to be back in school, in-person, this fall.

The territorial government has also announced two new grants for post-secondary students, as part of its COVID-19 relief measures.

On this week's call-in show: Ask your questions about heading back to school in the N.W.T. during COVID-19.
