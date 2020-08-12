N.W.T. experts answer your COVID-19 and education questions live on The Trailbreaker

Have questions about COVID-19 and back-to-school season in the Northwest Territories?

The N.W.T.'s chief public health officer and N.W.T. Education Department assistant deputy minister John MacDonald will take your questions live Thursday on CBC's The Trailbreaker from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. MT.

You can watch the live stream here on our website. People can send in their questions on CBC North's Facebook page, or call in to 1-800-661-0708.

Since the last call-in show at the end of July, a worker from Alberta tested positive for COVID-19 at the territory's Diavik Diamond Mine, and has since returned home. The office of the N.W.T. chief public health officer said Tuesday that it has closed its investigation into the positive case at the mine, and determined there's no risk to communities in the territory.

The territory's public health emergency has been extended for the tenth time, through to Aug. 18.

Yellowknife school boards got their reopening risk assessment plans approved by the territory, and said in letters to families Tuesday that students are on track to be back in school, in-person, this fall.

The territorial government has also announced two new grants for post-secondary students, as part of its COVID-19 relief measures.