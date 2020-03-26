N.W.T. public health officials taking your questions
Dr. Kami Kandola, Dr. Sarah Cook on The Trailbreaker between 7 and 8 a.m. MT
The Northwest Territories' chief public health officer along with the territorial medical director for the Northwest Territories Health and Social Services Authority are taking people's questions live on CBC North Radio One Thursday morning.
Between 7 and 8 a.m. MT on The Trailbreaker with Loren McGinnis, Dr. Kami Kandola and Dr. Sarah Cook will be answering questions related to the novel coronavirus.
The call-in will be streamed here and on our CBC NWT Facebook page. To get your questions on the air, you can call toll-free 1-800-661-0708 or if you're in Yellowknife 920-5444. You can also comment with your questions on video on Facebook.
This week, both doctors have said health officials are preparing for the number of cases — and how they spread — to get worse in territory.
Kandola says she won't consider lifting her legally binding public health orders until the spread of the illness lessens in the rest of the country.
As of Thursday, there are five cases of COVID-19 in the Northwest Territories, with two considered recovered.
All of those cases are related to travel outside the territory and were not acquired through what's known as community transmission, when the illness spreads from person to person without knowing where contact with it was made.
