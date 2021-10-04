New COVID-19 exposure notices issued for 5 Yellowknife businesses
Five new exposure notices issued on Sunday for select pubs, grocers and a barber
Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect corrected exposure dates for Ragged Ass Barber and for Hungry Wolf Restaurant. The initial notice of exposure was one day behind for each location and has since been amended.
The Northwest Territories Office of the Chief Public Health Officer issued new COVID-19 exposure notices on Sunday evening for five businesses in Yellowknife.
They include:
-
Kilt and Castle Pub on Sept. 24, between 10 p.m. and 11:30 p.m.
-
Glen's Independent Grocer (downtown) on Sept. 26, between 8:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m.
-
Ragged Ass Barber on Sept. 27, between noon and 1:30 p.m.
-
Rochdi's Independent Grocer (uptown) on Sept. 27, between 2:30 p.m. and 3 p.m.
-
Hungry Wolf Restaurant on Sept. 28, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
In all cases, whether fully vaccinated or not, people should self-monitor for symptoms, and isolate and get tested if symptoms develop.
