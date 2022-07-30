COVID-19 outbreaks declared at Whitehorse correctional centre, long-term care home

Yukon's chief medical officer of health declared two COVID-19 outbreaks in Whitehorse and noted increased activity at a downtown shelter.

Dr. Sudit Ranade declared an outbreak at Whistle Bend Place, a long-term care home, on July 15, and at the Whitehorse Correctional Centre on July 21.

"Both of the outbreaks are still active," wrote Yukon Department of Health spokesperson Samantha Henney in an email to CBC News on Friday.

She added there's increased COVID-19 activity at the downtown Whitehorse shelter on Alexander Street but that it is not considered an outbreak.

The government no longer issues COVID-19 public outbreak notices in the Yukon.

Henney wrote that routine outbreak management procedures were put in place at the Whistle Bend long-term care home to keep staff and residents safe. She added that staff, residents and their families have been notified of the outbreak and the measures in place.

It's not known what those measures are at the correctional centre or the shelter but Henney wrote that COVID-19 outbreaks are managed by Yukon Communicable Disease Control and "follow standard operating procedures which include necessary case management activities."

Ranade said during a news conference on July 13 that the territory was shifting to treat COVID-19 like other communicable diseases.

"Yukoners should expect there to be a risk of contracting COVID-19 in all settings within the Yukon, not just within outbreak settings," wrote Henney in the email.