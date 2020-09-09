Health officials give update on COVID-19 outbreak in Yukon
Yukon's health minister and chief medical officer are scheduled to speak on Wednesday morning about COVID-19 in the territory.
One day after Yukon reported 10 new COVID-19 cases, health officials are set to give an update on the status of the outbreak.
Health Minister Tracy-Anne McPhee and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Brendan Hanley will hold a news conference at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday. You can watch it here.
As of Tuesday, the total active case count in the territory was 147.
According to a news release Tuesday, infections continue to spread largely in Whitehorse, with fewer cases now being reported in other communities.
Over the last several days, health-care workers from outside of Yukon have been arriving to help support the health system.
Old Crow, the territory's northernmost community, also confirmed its first case of the virus on Monday.
