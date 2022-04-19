COVID-19 outbreak declared at Whitehorse long-term care home

A COVID-19 outbreak was declared at the Whistle Bend Place long-term care home after several linked cases were identified in one of the facility's houses.

In a news release Tuesday afternoon, the government said "routine outbreak management procedures have been put in place to keep staff and residents safe."

It said it's already conducting further testing and contact tracing.

A spokesperson for Yukon Health and Social Services said residents and their families were notified of the outbreak by letter last Thursday.

The release stated that in-person visits to the affected house, with the exception of end-of-life visits, won't be allowed until the outbreak is declared over.

Visits to residents in the facility's other houses will continue to be allowed but visitors need to be fully vaccinated, masked, and can only visit one home a day.

Medical officer of health Dr. Jesse Kancir said infection control measures were implemented as soon as the first case was detected.

"It's important for all residents, staff, family members and visitors to continue following public health measures to keep everyone safe," he said in the news release.