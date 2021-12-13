COVID-19 outbreak declared at Whitehorse Correctional Centre

Contact tracing is underway after a COVID-19 outbreak was declared at the Whitehorse Correctional Centre.

There are three confirmed cases at the facility so far, according to a news release from the Yukon's acting chief medical officer of health.

Visitors have been restricted from the facility to help contain the spread, along with other control measures that "were quickly implemented," the release says.

"We are working closely with the Whitehorse Correctional Centre to manage this outbreak," said Dr. Elliott in a statement.

"I am reassured by the rapid implementation of control measures at the centre, and am grateful to staff and inmates for their cooperation. We will learn more in the coming days as contact tracing continues."

In July, a Yukon Department of Justice spokesperson confirmed to CBC News that four people at the correctional centre had tested positive for COVID-19 since late June, during Yukon's first significant wave of of the pandemic.

As of Friday, there were 49 active cases in the territory.