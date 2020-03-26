What's your latest COVID-19 question? N.W.T.'s health officials answers them live

Do you have questions about the latest on COVID-19 in the N.W.T.?

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Kami Kandola and the territorial medical director Dr. Sarah Cook were on CBC North's The Trailbreaker live from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. MT on Thursday, to take people's questions live during a call-in show.

Missed the livestream? You can watch it here:

As of Thursday morning, there were five confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the territory, with all patients recovered as of April 20.

On Wednesday, the premier briefed MLAs about N.W.T.'s next steps, and laid out a three-part plan that came with a lot of question marks about what the territory will do and how it will go about it. The premier also told CBC Wednesday that tightening border restrictions can mean looser rules in the territory.

The territory extended its public health emergency and state of emergency on Tuesday, both to last until May 12.