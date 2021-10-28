Behchokǫ̀ COVID-19 containment order extended, exposure notice made for Yellowknife school

Citing continued community transmission of COVID-19 in Behchokǫ̀, Dr. Kami Kandola, the territory's chief public health officer, said she is extending the containment order for the community until Nov. 8.

It had been scheduled to be lifted on Oct. 29.

Kandola said in a news release she made the decision after consulting with local leadership.

"Extending the public health order is a difficult decision that must be made as this slow burn of COVID-19 throughout Behchokǫ̀ puts the surrounding communities at significant risk of importation and sparking further outbreaks," states the release.

Kandola's office reported 44 cases in the community Wednesday, compared to 48 on Tuesday and 42 on Monday.

Overall in the territory, there are 194 cases being reported, a drop of five since Tuesday.

Cases in communities

In Yellowknife, where the number of cases stood at 74 on Wednesday, four less than yesterday, two classes at N.J. Macpherson School were sent home after one COVID-19 exposure in each class.

The government's public exposure notice about school said students in the two affected classes will return to remote learning for the next 10 days.

Classes in Yellowknife, Dettah and Ndilǫ had returned to in-person learning this past Monday, the first time since Sept. 13.

All other students at the junior kindergarten to Grade 5 school are being asked to self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms, and to isolate immediately if they develop and contact Yellowknife Public Health.

The N.W.T. issued five other public exposure notices for locations in Yellowknife Wednesday, and one in Hay River.

There are 65 cases being reported in Hay River and K'atl'odeeche First Nation, an increase of three since Tuesday.

There are seven cases being reported in Inuvik, two more than yesterday.

There remain three active cases in Łutsel Kʼe and one in Wekweètì.

There is no longer a case being reported at Fort Smith or at the Ekati diamond mine.