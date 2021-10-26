Nunavut returns to 0 active COVID-19 cases

There are no active COVID-19 cases in Nunavut, says the territory's website, last updated Tuesday.

Since the pandemic reached the territory, there have been 674 cases of the illness, including four deaths. Some of the hardest-hit communities in the past have been Iqaluit and Arviat.

While there are no active cases territory-wide, outbreaks in a handful of communities are still considered ongoing, according to the government's website, including in Coral Harbour since Sept. 29, Kugluktuk since Sept. 21, Iqaluit since Sept. 13 and Kinngait since Sept. 19.

In a previous statement, Dr. Michael Patterson, Nunavut's chief public health officer said outbreaks are over once it's been 28 days since anyone had COVID-19.

There remains several health orders in place by Nunavut's chief public health officer, as of Oct. 22.

Those include Nunavut-wide mandatory masking in public spaces and various gathering restrictions.

Community-specific health orders for Kinngait, which has had seven positive cases so far, can be found here. Orders for Coral Harbour, which has had 11 positive cases so far, are here.

Coral Harbour has the lowest vaccine uptake within the Kivalliq region. The community has 56 per cent of its total eligible population 12 years and older fully vaccinated compared to the region's average of 71 per cent.

Meanwhile, Kinngait is among the lowest for vaccination uptake within the Qikiqtaaluk region. The community has 60 per cent of its total eligible population 12 years and older fully vaccinated compared to the region's average of 82 per cent.