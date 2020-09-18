How COVID-19 will influence Nunavut's special sitting of the legislature

COVID-19 will be front and centre when the Nunavut legislature resumes Monday.

The legislature is having a special sitting after the spring sitting was cancelled due to COVID-19. Acting House Leader Lorne Kusugak said they will have two bills coming forward specifically dealing with COVID-19.

Kusugak said Bill 46 deal with costs related to the pandemic, ranging from isolation hubs to assisting food security.

"That will include everything to do with the airlines, the essential workers wage program and the contract management," said Kusugak.

The other legislation related to COVID-19 will be Bill 47, which will deal with capital projects, such as the Iqaluit port and the Pond Inlet small craft harbour, which require construction workers to stay in isolation hubs — predominantly hotels in the South.

As of Sept. 14, 1,367 construction workers have gone through isolation hubs prior to coming into the territory. In June a special financial warrant was issued to the Department of Community and Government services for $18 million to isolate out-of-territory construction workers.

Nunavut legislature prior to COVID-19 changes. (Submitted by John Quirke)

Kusugak said there will also be amendments made to the Labour Standards Act to protect employees from disciplinary actions for leave related to COVID-19.

Arviat North-Whale Cove MLA John Main says pandemic-related issues will be top of mind for him this sitting.

"There's been a lot of hardship and there's been a lot of anxiety," said Main about the pandemic. Overall, he said he's proud of the government of Nunavut's response.

"They made some very tough decisions early in the game to establish the isolation hubs, which was not popular. But I think, in hindsight, it was the right thing to do," said Main.

John Main is the Nunavut MLA for Arviat North-Whale Cove and the chair of the regular members' caucus. (Sara Frizzell/CBC)

He wants to see more money for infrastructure, such as health-care facilities, and to see more Nunavummiut employed in them.

But Main points out that Nunavut had urgent problems that needed to be addressed before the pandemic started.

"Establish a better ... situation where we have less reliance on outside labour and greater self-sufficiency within the territory to meet our needs."

The railing separating the public from the floor of the legislature has been removed to make way for members to sit in the gallery. (Jackie McKay/CBC)

House will be physically distanced

While the legislature is discussing COVID-19, members will also be adjusting to new physically distanced rules.

Ministers and MLAs will be split into two groups: one group will sit at desks on the floor of the legislature, and the other will sit behind them in the public gallery. When the first cohort is done speaking they will switch spots with members sitting in the gallery.

Everyone in the chamber will be physically distanced by two metres and will not have to wear masks.

Because members will take up the whole chamber, the public is not allowed in the legislature. Residents will be able to view the proceedings on cable TV on the legislative channel, and over the radio.

Media will have to spread out throughout the building between two media booths and a screen broadcasting in the lobby. They will only be allowed to interview members by appointment, which will happen at a podium in the foyer.