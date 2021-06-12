3 more cases of COVID-19 reported in Nunavut, 2 connected to Iqaluit's Aqsarniit Middle School
Contact tracing underway as officials call for calm
Nunavut is reporting three new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, including two individuals connected to Iqaluit's Aqsarniit Middle School.
Parents, students and staff who have been identified through tracing are being contacted, according to a statement posted to the government of Nunavut's Facebook page.
"The Department of Education's staged and cohort approach during the pandemic is intended exactly for this — to be able to trace, identify and contain potential spread of COVID-19," it read.
The post urged residents to "stay calm" and "stay safe."
All three of the new cases reported Saturday were in unvaccinated individuals.
As of Saturday, there are a total of nine active cases in the territory, all in Iqaluit.
Nunavut is announcing 3 news cases of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/COVID19?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#COVID19</a> today. These individuals are unvaccinated & contact tracing is ongoing. There are 9 active cases in Iqaluit. <br>Let's stay calm and on course, as we manage these cases. Stay safe & take care everyone. ⤵️ <a href="https://t.co/GytWT0zsmC">pic.twitter.com/GytWT0zsmC</a>—@JSavikataaq