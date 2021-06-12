3 more cases of COVID-19 reported in Nunavut, 2 connected to Iqaluit's Aqsarniit Middle School

Nunavut is reporting three new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, including two individuals connected to Iqaluit's Aqsarniit Middle School.

Parents, students and staff who have been identified through tracing are being contacted, according to a statement posted to the government of Nunavut's Facebook page.

"The Department of Education's staged and cohort approach during the pandemic is intended exactly for this — to be able to trace, identify and contain potential spread of COVID-19," it read.

The post urged residents to "stay calm" and "stay safe."

All three of the new cases reported Saturday were in unvaccinated individuals.

As of Saturday, there are a total of nine active cases in the territory, all in Iqaluit.