COVID-19 tests sent to Ontario from Pond Inlet have come back negative, says premier

The 13 COVID-19 tests sent to Ontario from Pond Inlet, Nunavut, have come back negative, according to the Nunavut government.

Pond Inlet has the only confirmed case of COVID-19 in Nunavut. The news of the territory's first case was announced last Thursday.

A team of nurses have been in the community conducting contact tracing — which is a process of mapping who the individual could have interacted with — from the one confirmed case.

Preliminary test results of those swabs were done in Iqaluit by the GeneXpert, a machine commonly used for tuberculosis testing. Those came back negative, the government said on Friday. To confirm the results a second set of swabs were also sent to Ontario. ​​​​​​

Premier Joe Savikataaq told CBC's radio show Qulliq on Monday morning that the swab results came back over the weekend.

Savikataaq wasn't able to say how many more people have been tested since the government's team has been in the community.

Savikataaq said the contact tracing is to see if COVID-19 has spread to other people in the community, not to find out how it entered Pond Inlet.

"The first priority is to do contact tracing to limit the spread," said Savikataaq.

Savikataaq and Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Michael Patterson will give an update on the state of COVID-19 in the territory at 3 p.m. ET on Monday. It will be streamed live on this page, as well as on CBC North's Facebook page.

According to the latest numbers on the government's website updated on Thursday, 196 people under investigation for COVID-19 in Nunavut, while 406 people have been cleared as free of COVID-19.