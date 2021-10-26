COVID-19 cases go down across N.W.T. over weekend except in Hay River and K'atl'odeeche First Nation

The downward trend in the number of COVID-19 cases in the Northwest Territories continued this past weekend except in Hay River and K'atl'odeeche First Nation where they rose.

On Monday, the Office of the Chief Public Health Officer (OCPHO) reported 207 cases across the territory, a decrease of 58 since Friday.

The biggest decline was in Behchokǫ where the OCPHO reported 42 cases Monday, compared to 77 on Friday.

Last week, Dr. Kami Kandola, the territory's chief public health officer, said she was extending the containment order for Behchokǫ that was scheduled to be lifted Oct. 22, until Oct. 29. She said health officials were concerned the number of cases in the community wasn't going down as quickly as they had hoped.

In Yellowknife, Dettah and Ndilǫ, the OCPHO is reporting 91 cases Monday compared to 111 on Friday. The OCPHO also issued five public exposure notices on Monday, all for locations in Yellowknife.

In Hay River and K'atl'odeeche First Nation, however, the number of cases rose by eight over the weekend to 58.

There are public health orders in place for both communities, one that restricts gatherings in Hay River, and another that is a containment order for K'atl'odeeche First Nation. Both orders are in effect until Nov. 2.

Other communities

There are 10 cases being reported in Inuvik, four less than on Friday, and three cases being reported in Łutsel Kʼe, the same as there were on Friday. There remains one case in Wekweètì.

There are no longer cases being reported in Fort Simpson, where there were six on Friday, or in Fort Good Hope and Whatì, which each had one last Friday.

There is one new case being reported at the Ekati diamond mine.