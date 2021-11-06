N.W.T.'s active COVID-19 case count drops below 50

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the Northwest Territories dropped to fewer than 50 for the first time since an outbreak began in mid-August.

According to the Office of the Chief Public Health Officer (OCPHO), there were 47 active cases in the N.W.T. as of Friday, a drop of 17 from Thursday.

Yellowknife, Dettah and Ndilǫ had 24 active cases, six fewer than on Thursday.

There remain seven cases in Inuvik.

In Behchokǫ, there were nine cases, seven fewer than the day prior. The OCPHO said the travel restrictions the community is under will be lifted on Monday at 11:59 p.m.

It also reported that junior kindergarten to Grade 12 students in the community will continue remote learning next week and return to in-person classes on Nov. 15.

Meanwhile, the public health orders for Hay River and K'atl'odeeche First Nation, where there are seven cases, two fewer than yesterday, will be lifted Sunday at 11:59 p.m. Students in Hay River schools will return to in-person learning on Monday.

The public health orders for all three communities will be replaced by the territory-wide public health order that limits the number of visitors allowed inside one's home to five. That limit goes up to 25 if everyone is fully vaccinated.

It also limits indoor gatherings to 25 people and outdoor gatherings to 50 people. Businesses and organizations that want to exceed those capacity limits can apply for an exemption and participate in the territory's proof-of-vaccine program.

The territory did not issue a public exposure notice Friday.