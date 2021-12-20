Number of active COVID-19 cases in the N.W.T. holds steady at 16

There are 16 active COVID-19 cases in the N.W.T. as of Monday, according to the government's website.

This past Sunday saw the first confirmed case of the Omicron variant in the territory — the only new COVID-19 case over the weekend.

Of the 16 active cases, 12 are in Yellowknife and four are in the Beaufort Delta region. There is no longer a case in Hay River, N.W.T.

According to the COVID-19 dashboard, as of Saturday, there are two cases in Inuvik and two in Fort McPherson.

In a news release Sunday, the Office of the Chief Public Health Officer said the appearance of the Omicron variant wasn't a surprise and that it will soon become the dominant strain of COVID-19 in the territory.

Last week, Dr. Kami Kandola, the territory's chief public health officer, recommended that N.W.T. residents returning from travel outside the territory avoid high-risk activities and large gatherings.

It's also recommended that they limit contact with people outside their household and wear a mask around others for 72 hours after they return, to help minimize the risk of spreading the infection.

Omicron case in Fort Chipewyan

The health board for Fort Chipewyan, Alta., is reporting a COVID-19 case of the Omicron variant in the community of about 1,000.

The Nunee Health Board Society reported the case in a Facebook post Sunday.

The health board is urging close contacts of positive COVID-19 cases to quarantine for 14 days because the Omicron variant spreads more easily than other strains of COVID.



It's also asking people to limit family gatherings and says anyone with symptoms should arrange for testing.