COVID-19 identified in Pond Inlet, 40 new cases reported across Nunavut

Nunavut's chief public health officer (CPHO) announced 40 new active cases across the territory, including one in Pond Inlet.

There are now 127 identified active cases in the territory, according to a media released issued by the CPHO Friday morning.

Of these, 23 are in Arviat, one in Baker Lake, nine in Igloolik, 39 in Iqaluit, 14 in Pangnirtung, two in Qikiqtarjuaq, 30 in Rankin Inlet and nine in Sanirajak. Cases in Pond Inlet and Cambridge Bay are awaiting confirmation.

Public health measures are in place until at least Jan. 17, and travel restrictions are in place for Arviat, Igloolik, Iqaluit, Pangnirtung, Rankin Inlet and Sanirajak.

Travel to any of those communities is restricted to essential purposes only.