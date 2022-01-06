COVID-19 hospitalizations and ICU admissions unchanged in N.W.T. despite rapid rise in cases

Hospitalizations and ICU admissions due to COVID-19 are stable in the Northwest Territories despite a rapid increase in the number of active cases.

According to the N.W.T. government's COVID-19 dashboard, 62 people have been hospitalized since the start of the pandemic, and 20 people have been admitted to the ICU. There have also been 12 deaths in the territory.

But most recently, according to the government's data, there has been one person hospitalized due to COVID-19 and one person admitted to the ICU since Dec. 1. The last death due to COVID-19 in the N.W.T. was reported on Nov. 10.

Cases continue to climb

The government reported 395 active cases in the territory Wednesday, an increase of 69 since Tuesday.

The majority of active cases remain in the Yellowknife area, with 251, an increase of 52 since Tuesday.

There are 55 active cases in the Beaufort Delta region, 31 in the Tlicho region, 27 in the Dehcho, 14 in Hay River and 10 in the Sahtu.

In Fort Smith, the government is reporting seven cases, the only area in which the number of cases decreased from Tuesday when there were 13 cases reported.

'No current concerns' about rapid tests inventory

As cases have soared across the territory, there's been a surge in demand for testing, according to Dr. AnneMarie Pegg, the territory's medical director.

During a news conference Tuesday, she said the health authority is distributing at-home rapid tests across the N.W.T. beginning in Yellowknife, Beaufort Delta communities, Lutselk'e and Dettah this week for people who are low.

She said people who are eligible for the rapid tests are mildly symptomatic or have no symptoms, and have no risk factors.

David McGuire, a spokesperson with the health authority wrote in an email to CBC News that the distribution of at-home tests in other communities "will be prioritized based on communities with known cases where we believe rapid tests would help us offset demand on the health centre."

He said in the email "there are no current concerns about our inventory but with high demand both in NWT and across the country we will be keeping a close eye on this."

He said the at-home tests the N.W.T. has received so far have been distributed in schools, airports and organizations through DetectNWT.

He noted that at-home rapid tests are different from the rapid testing devices — ID Now point of care testing — used in health centres across the territory. While still technically rapid tests because they provide a result in 15 minutes, the ID Now point of care tests require a specialized device, and need to be administered by a trained healthcare provider.

Public exposure notices

The territory also issued seven public exposure notices for locations in Yellowknife and five for flights.

For all affected passengers, health authorities are requiring those who are unvaccinated to isolate in place and get a COVID-19 test on day eight or if symptoms develop.

For the affected passengers who are vaccinated, health authorities are requiring them to self monitor for 10 days and get tested on day four, or if symptoms develop.

Affected passengers include the following: