First COVID-19 hospitalization reported amid rising case count in N.W.T.

The Northwest Territories is reporting its first COVID-19 hospitalization during the Omicron wave as cases continue to soar on a daily basis.

The government reported on its online COVID-19 dashboard that there have been 63 COVID-19 hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic. There had been only 62 cases reported since at least Dec. 24.

There was no change reported in the number of people admitted to ICU due to COVID-19.

The territory also reported a new record number of active cases across the territory. It posted there are 1,072 cases in the N.W.T.

Of those, the majority continue to be in the Yellowknife area with 599, followed by the Tłı̨chǫ region with 176 and the Beaufort Delta with 115.

There are also 54 reported cases in the Sahtu, 53 in the Dehcho, 41 in the Hay River area and 34 in Fort Smith.

Public exposure notices

The territory also issued five COVID-19 public exposure notices Tuesday.

One is for the Canadian North flight 238 from Edmonton to Yellowknife on Jan. 9, affecting passengers in rows 16 to 22.

The notice states that the affected passengers who are unvaccinated passengers should isolate in place, not travel and get tested on day eight or if symptoms develop.

It added that affected passengers who are fully vaccinated should self-monitor for 10 days and get tested on day four or if symptoms develop.

The other notices were for two locations in Yellowknife, and one each in Aklavik and Hay River.

The land wellness camp in Yellowknife also said Tuesday it is closing temporarily due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

Wilbert Cook, executive director of the Arctic Indigenous Wellness Foundation, told CBC News the camp will close until Jan. 21, when the situation will be reevaluated.