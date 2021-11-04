COVID-19 cases in Hay River and KFN drop by more than half since Tuesday

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Hay River and K'atl'odeeche First Nation dropped by more than half since Tuesday.

The N.W.T.'s Office of the Chief Public Health Officer (OCPHO) is reporting 13 active COVID-19 cases in the two communities Wednesday, compared to 30 on Tuesday.

The decreases in Hay River and K'atl'odeeche First Nation account for the overall drop in the number of cases across the territory Wednesday.

The OCPHO said there were 73 cases in N.W.T. on Wednesday, compared to 87 the day before.

The other communities in which there are cases either remained the same or saw a slight increase.

In Behchokǫ̀, there were 21 reported cases, as there was on Tuesday.

However in Yellowknife, Dettah and Ndilǫ, there were 32 cases, one more than a day earlier. In Inuvik, there were seven reported cases Wednesday, compared to five on Tuesday.

Public exposure notices

The N.W.T. government issued a COVID-19 public exposure notice for the Children First Society Daycare in Inuvik for Oct. 25 and 26, and for Nov. 1, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. each day.

The government said letters were sent to all parents and guardians of the children that were affected.

It added that everyone else in the daycare should monitor for COVID-19 symptoms and, should any develop, isolate and contact their health care provider or local public health team for advice.