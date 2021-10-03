COVID-19 exposure notices issued for Yellowknife store, gym, restaurant

COVID-19 exposure notices were issued for a store, gym and restaurant in Yellowknife by N.W.T.'s chief public health officer Saturday evening.

One is for Walmart on Friday afternoon, between 4 p.m. and 4:30 p.m., and another is for Anytime Fitness every morning from Sept. 23 to Oct. 1, between 4:30 a.m. and 5:30 a.m.

The third notice is for The Red Apple restaurant on Sept. 26, between 10:30 a.m. and 11:40 a.m.

Everyone impacted by these exposures, regardless of vaccination status, is asked to monitor themselves for symptoms. If symptoms develop, people should isolate and arrange for testing.

On Friday, the territory reported 99 new cases of COVID-19 over a two-day span. The total of known active cases is now 341.