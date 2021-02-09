Skip to Main Content
North·New

Authorities issue COVID-19 exposure notices for 3 locations in Whitehorse

A pub, gym, and running track have been identified as possible sites of COVID-19 exposure.

Pub, gym, and running track identified as possible sites of COVID-19 exposure

CBC News ·
The Canada Games Centre in Whitehorse. The running track inside was one of three locations identified as possible sites of COVID-19 exposure in an advisory from health officials sent Saturday. (Mardy Derby/CBC)

Health authorities in Whitehorse are advising residents of three locations that have recently been the site of possible exposure to COVID-19.

"These notifications are issued as a precaution," the release says. "It does not mean COVID-19 plans, regulations and guidelines have not been followed."

Health authorities say people may have been exposed to COVID-19 if they were at the following locations at the specified times:

  • The running track of the Canada Games Centre between 12:30 and 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 4;
  • The dining room and off-sales of Whiskey Jack's Pub & Grill between 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 6; and
  • The Better Bodies gym between 5:45 and 7:45 p.m. on Feb. 8.

Anyone who was in these locations at that time should monitor for symptoms. Those who develop symptoms should self-isolate and arrange to get tested. 

The advisory reminds residents to observe public health measures like frequent hand-washing, physical distancing and mask-wearing in all indoor public spaces.

Yukon has just one active case of COVID-19, according to a government website. More than 6,400 people have been tested, and just 71 residents have been diagnosed with the disease so far.

Over 10,000 have received a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and nearly 1,000 have received their second dose.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories

now