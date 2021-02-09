Authorities issue COVID-19 exposure notices for 3 locations in Whitehorse
Pub, gym, and running track identified as possible sites of COVID-19 exposure
Health authorities in Whitehorse are advising residents of three locations that have recently been the site of possible exposure to COVID-19.
"These notifications are issued as a precaution," the release says. "It does not mean COVID-19 plans, regulations and guidelines have not been followed."
Health authorities say people may have been exposed to COVID-19 if they were at the following locations at the specified times:
- The running track of the Canada Games Centre between 12:30 and 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 4;
- The dining room and off-sales of Whiskey Jack's Pub & Grill between 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 6; and
- The Better Bodies gym between 5:45 and 7:45 p.m. on Feb. 8.
Anyone who was in these locations at that time should monitor for symptoms. Those who develop symptoms should self-isolate and arrange to get tested.
The advisory reminds residents to observe public health measures like frequent hand-washing, physical distancing and mask-wearing in all indoor public spaces.
Yukon has just one active case of COVID-19, according to a government website. More than 6,400 people have been tested, and just 71 residents have been diagnosed with the disease so far.
Over 10,000 have received a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and nearly 1,000 have received their second dose.